Scrunchies for a cause

Brylee Watson is a girl who loves to help others. She joined us in the studio today to talk about how she has given to her community!

Brylee just recently finished up a fundraiser where she was raising money to help her family friend, Al, pay for his cancer treatment. She was able to raise $550 for him. Her brother in law, Dallin, set up a website for her to try and keep track of her scrunchie orders.

This is not the only thing that she has done to help others less fortunate than her! She used to make and sell slime to feed the homeless. This past Christmas she also made scrunchies in order to feed the homeless in Ogden at the Lantern House. Brylee is such an inspiration for others.

To support Brylee and to help her give back check her out on her Instagram page @brylees_scrunchies.