Emily Hofer, the owner of Urban Soaps, joined us on the show to share about her locally owned business.

Urban Soaps, sells all your bathtub needs; everything from salts to soaps, and it all started because of a craft night. After making soap for fun, Hofer found that she had a passion and a talent for making soaps and scents. Starting with bar soap and working her way through products, Hofer has now discovered a way to make foaming hand soap with her heavenly scents. Now releasing fall themed gifts and scents, Urban Soaps is a must-have gift for the holidays.

Instagram: @urbansoapsllc

Facebook: @urbansoapsllc

Website: www.urban-soaps.com