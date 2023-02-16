SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — The legacy of NBA legend Karl “The Mailman” Malone lives on through his son KJ Malone’s co-ownership of Malone Branding and Marketing. Now, during the NBA All Star Week, basketball fans and Karl Malone enthusiasts alike can visit the Malone Hammerdunk Pop Up Store located at 278 South 300 West in Salt Lake City to get their hands on exclusive Malone-branded products.

The store features official Malone branded sunglasses, watches, t-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and other accessories that celebrate Karl Malone’s NBA career. The product line will feature iconic images of Malone’s trademark “Hammerdunk” silhouette and designs honoring his legacy as an NBA superstar. In addition to this, the store will offer limited edition items in various sizes inspired by Malone’s career achievements, including his 2-time NBA MVP honors and his special recognition as NBA All-Star Game MVP.

KJ Malone and his team at Malone Branding and Marketing are proud to continue the Malone family’s tradition of philanthropy. The store is not only a celebration of Karl Malone’s legacy but also a way to give back to the community. A portion of the proceeds from sales during the All-Star weekend will be donated to charity.

In addition to their charitable contributions in the United States, Malone Branding and Marketing is also committed to giving back to the Philippines. KJ Malone’s charity mission to the Philippines involves donating basketball equipment to underprivileged youth in the country. This initiative is a testament to the Malone family’s longstanding dedication to giving back and supporting communities in need.

The Malone Hammerdunk Pop Up Store is a unique opportunity for basketball fans to own a piece of Karl Malone’s legacy while also contributing to charitable causes. Fans can also visit the Malone Branding and Marketing website or follow their social media accounts on Instagram (@hammerdunk_32) and Facebook (Karl Malone Jr.) for updates on future Malone brand products and charitable initiatives.