SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) A new drama series is coming to ABC, and Nicea got an inside look of “Will Trent” from the star and producer, Ramon Rodriguez.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling “Will Trent” series, the show tells about a special agent, Will Trent who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh childhood in an overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

The series details a murder investigation that reveals there’s more to the story than meets the eye. Special Agent, Will Trent relies on his keen instincts and unique experience to uncover the truth. Along the way, he also reunites with a part of his past that helped shape him into the agent he is now.

Rodríguez has starred in several critically acclaimed television series, including HBO’s “The Wire” and Showtime’s “The Affair.” He also starred as the lead villain role of Bakuto in two installments of Marvel’s Netflix series “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders.”

Playing the main character, Rodríguez will be premiering in Will Trent Tuesday, January 3rd at 10 pm Eastern on ABC.