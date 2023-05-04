SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Scion Cider Bar is one of about 10 dedicated cider bars in the country. Alcoholic cider is similar to wine, instead of grapes it is made with apples. and sometimes co- fermented with other fruits, including grapes.

Elisabeth Osmeloski is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Scion Cider bar. Over 225 Ciders are offered, they are the second largest in North America. Ciders are offered from 13 different states and 17 different countries on their menu. Most ciders are not available in Utah State Liquor stores. The ABV in cider ranges from 4%-14%.

Come enjoy some Cider at their UPCOMING EVENTS & EXPERIENCES –

great Mothers or Fathers Day gift ideas!

Every Thursday – FREE 15 minute cider education class at 7PM – topics change weekly.

May 9th – Paint N’ Vibe Night

May 16th – Plant & Pour

June 14th – Utah Cheese Awards Pairing Event

