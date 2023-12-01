- On Good Things Utah this morning – Love is tough to narrow down. Poets write about it, philosophers discuss it, musicians sing about it, and most humans crave it — but actually defining and understanding love is complex. Once you have it, you will know it, but holding onto it isn’t always easy. Fortunately, science can help us understand love, find it, and even keep it going in the long run.
- Here are scientifically proven facts about love that make understanding it less confusing:
- The brain responds differently to love than to lust.
While chemistry and passion are crucial components of love, they aren’t enough on their own. This is why the majority of one-night stands and intense summer romances fail. Brain scans have actually revealed that the brain responds differently to love than it does to lust. While lust activates the brain regions associated with rewards such as pleasure, love activates the regions that deal with the most basic rewards, like getting water when you’re thirsty. Love is a long-term drive. Lust for one person doesn’t last for hours, months, and years without stopping. Over time, passion can lead to love, but it is a mistake to confuse these very different responses.
- Love is both a feeling and a conscious decision.
Have you ever felt hopelessly in love? Research shows that in certain moments, people who are deeply in love tend to mirror each other’s physiological rhythms. Throughout the day-to-day realities of life, people who are in love tend to think fondly of each other, take on novel new shared experiences, and work toward each other’s happiness. Yet love is also a choice that you must make every day. Outside stressors, relationship squabbles, and conflicting priorities can cause even the most loving couples to grow apart. No matter how stressed or angry you are, it is important to consciously choose love and to respond in ways that support your relationship. Your feelings will ebb and flow in intensity over the years, but the intentionality of purposeful love can carry you through.
- You can boost your ability to love.
Mindfulness has become a hot buzzword across many schools of thought, but research shows that it can actually improve the ability to love. Especially when paired with compassion meditation, mindfulness decreases activity in the fear and anger regions of the brain. It triggers positive feelings such as empathy and helps us to become more interconnected with others, including our romantic partners.
- We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
Scientifically proven facts that make love less confusing
