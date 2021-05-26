Science says music can help ward off dementia and we celebrate Paper Airplane Day

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Listening to your favorite songs can easily boost your mood, but that’s not the only benefit associated with enjoying music. According to new findings published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, researchers found that music is extremely important to brain health. At the end of their study, a team of University of Pittsburgh researchers found that in patients with early signs of Alzheimer’s or who had mild cognitive impairment (MCI), music enhanced brain function. Reagan tells us more about the exciting study results.
- Plus, on your period? There’s an emoji for that! Flo, a period-tracking app, wants to help end menstrual stigma in the workplace. That’s why the company is launching period-themed emojis that companies can incorporate into their Slack platforms.
- And the sweet letter about a child graduating from high school that one mom shared. This will definitely have you feeling emotional.
- Finally, you thought you were over that breakup, huh? The reality is a bit different: You can’t stop thinking about your ex. Maybe he got under your skin, or maybe he ended up ghosting you. No matter how romantic connections end, it’s hard to let go and move on-especially when you can’t stop thinking about someone. The same also goes for non-romantic connections, too, like friendships and even acquaintances. Pretty much anyone can weigh on your mind. We talked to expert therapists to understand why it’s hard to get someone out of your head and how to do it successfully. Reagan shares the new findings with us.
- And at the end of the show, we are celebrating Paper Airplane Day with a lesson in making paper fly from our in house expert Brian Carlson. He shows us a quick way to put a high flying plane together. Hope you join us for these fun Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU!