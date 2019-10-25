Schools across the country cancel Halloween

Terror in the Mall is a not-to-be missed Halloween Dance Party for those 18 years of age and over. Join the fun at the Provo Towne Centre Mall tonight, Friday 10/25 at 9:30 pm. This is the third year in a row, this time with more sound, more lighting, and more upgraded special effects. The venue has been upgraded to accommodate more guests than ever before. Expect a two-story dance floor, the best DJ's in Utah, and free energy drinks for VIP's. Costumes are encouraged, show up early to purchase your tickets, or hop online. $12 at the door, $25 VIP. Tickets at nightout.com/events/terror-in-the-mall-2019/tickets?utm_campaign=facebook-event-page-55&utm_medium=tracking+link&utm_source=Facebook+Event+Page

Celebrate the Diwali Festival of Lights at Discovery Gateway tonight, Friday 10/25 from 3 pm to 6 pm. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Join Discovery Gateway for fun activities like creating your own paper lanterns, sand art, and henna! Included with admission or free for members. More info at www.discoverygateway.org/event/diwali/