SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – School is back in session and the need for school supplies is greater than ever. The average cost of school supplies is up 13% from last year alone. And every school district in Utah has students and families that could use help this year.

The Canyons Education Foundation enhances the educational experience for Canyons School District students through community partnerships and fundraising.

ABC4, CW30 and Good Things Utah are teaming up with Canyons, Granite, Murray, Jordan and Salt Lake School Districts August 21-25 to collect school supplies for kids and their classrooms.

The need is indeed great, so every little donation helps give students the resources and tools necessary to learn and succeed in school. From backpacks, pens and pencils, to notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters and headphones, area schools and students will make the most out of every donation.

Canyons also has a school pantry for students and families to use. Donations of all types are needed – from food, clothing and hygiene items.

Where to donate for Canyons School District:

Walmart Supercenter – 9151 Quarry Bend Dr, Sandy, UT 84094

Additional information and monetary donations can be made at http://foundation.canyonsdistrict.org

Social media links:

https://www.facebook.com/canyonseducationfoundation/

https://www.instagram.com/canyonsedfoundation/