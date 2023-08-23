Donate now to help kids succeed in school

MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Did you notice that school supplies are 13% more expensive on average this year over last year? And more than 90% of school teachers dip into their own money to help supply their classrooms and students with the tools they need to learn and succeed in school.

Now is a good time to take advantage of back-to-school sales and discounts and help restock your school’s classrooms and give students those necessary supplies to achieve their learning goals.

ABC4, CW30 and Good Things Utah are teaming up with Canyons, Granite, Murray, Jordan and Salt Lake School Districts August 21-25 to collect school supplies for kids and their classrooms. Today we heard from Murray Education Foundation and School District about their specific needs.

HOW TO HELP: Drop off new or gently used school supplies this week to the designated district collection sites listed below during school/business hours. Or bring your donations to the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) between 8am and 5pm, M-F. Drop your school supply donations for Murray Schools at:

Murray Education Foundation:

Larry H. Miller Toyota of Murray

5650 S State St, Murray; Office Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

Visit MurrayEducationFoundation.org for more information on how to help students and teachers succeed in school.