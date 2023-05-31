Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – School may be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean our kids should stop learning. Marissa Jones joined us today to show us how to get creative with outdoor games that engage learning for kids!

Marissa Jones shares how staying active physically and mentally greatly improves the quality of life for children. Keeping kids actively engaged throughout the summer helps them to go into the new school year feeling prepared and confident. With her experience as a preschool teacher, Marissa Jones knows just the tricks and games to help keep kids learning while staying entertained.

Tune in to see how to create learning games such as:

Bubble art

Number puddle jumping

Sun-sensitive paper art

Unscrambling spelling words

Most tools needed for these outdoor games can be bought at the dollar store, making these the perfect budget-friendly activities. Your kids will stay busy with these games while expanding their knowledge of what they have learned in the previous school year. Get outside and get creative to make this summer the summer of learning for your kids!