SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Did you know that 1 in 10 Utah residents faces food insecurity each day? Thanksgiving Heroes firmly believes that this is an unacceptable reality and is asking the public to join them in making a positive impact and bringing hope to families in need this holiday season. The mission is to provide meal kits to more than 3,000 families this holiday season. However, their efforts go beyond providing meals; Thanksgiving Heroes is about instilling hope and fostering a sense of community – making a meaningful difference and creating opportunities for families to volunteer and give back.

Scheels loves what Thanksgiving Heroes does for the community and the retailer wanted to find a way to help support the organization. Scheels shoppers can donate in store, write your name on a feather and display it on the large turkey display in the store.

All proceeds go to Thanksgiving Heroes and if you cannot donate at Scheels, you can volunteer time to deliver meals to families by going to thanksgivingheroes.org.

Thanksgiving Heroes Origin Story: Rob Adams, founder of Thanksgiving’s Heroes, LLC, grew up in South Texas as the eldest of six children. Despite facing the challenges of poverty, he remembers his childhood as a happy one. He cherished school not just for education but because it guaranteed him a meal. Adams’s vision for Thanksgiving’s Heroes stemmed from his childhood experiences and a transformative act of kindness. At the age of eleven, he was welcomed into the home of the Christianson family during Christmas, sparking his desire to pay forward such generosity.

Years later, when his mother faced a brain cancer diagnosis, she urged him to pursue his dream of helping others. Encouraged and inspired, Adams rallied support from friends, family, and the community. In the first year of Thanksgiving’s Heroes, they fed 755 families, far surpassing their initial goal. This initiative fostered a sense of community and reminded people of the power of strangers helping strangers, reinforcing that kindness is easily passed forward. Now, six years on, the foundation continues to thrive, having fed thousands of families and inspiring ongoing acts of goodwill.

If you’re interested in getting involved or have any questions for Thanksgiving Heroes, please reach out to info@thanksgivingsheroes.org or visit slc.thanksgivingdheroes.org for more information.

Visit Scheels.com for store location and hours.

Sponsored by Scheels.