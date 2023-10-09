SANDY and HERRIMAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Scheels is stepping up to support Utah students, particularly kids at Herriman High School at this time, who need help dressing for success. The outdoor sports and recreation retailer is hosting a Dress For Success Clothing Drive for Herriman High School through October 23rd at its Sandy, Utah location.

Students say they have a need for nice clothing they can wear to job interviews, during class presentations, and to sports participation dress up days that also help them feel confident. Scheels says it believes in supporting the communities it serves, it’s just part of what they do.

You too can support the clothing drive by bringing donations of new or gently used clothing and accessories to Scheels in Sandy (11282 South State Street) before October 23rd. The donated items will be presented to and distributed to the students at Herriman High School.

The clothing drive organizers say they need all types of business and business casual clothing items appropriate for high school aged teenagers, and all sizes are needed.

People who contribute to the donation drive are eligible for the chance to win a $100 Scheels gift card!

Visit Scheels.com for store location and hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Scheels.