Tracy Mangum, from the Movies That Make Us Podcast joined us in the show to share his movie reviews for the films you can view this weekend.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Universal Pictures

Director Emma Tammi

Rated PG-13

In theaters

Grade: C

Based on the popular video game, the film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Netflix

Director: Mike Flanagan

Unrated but would be considered R

Netflix exclusive

Grade: A

Director Mike Flanagan weaves together many of Edgar Allan Poe’s writings into a story where siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built an empire of wealth, privilege, and power; however secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start mysteriously dying.