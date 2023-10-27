SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Tracy Mangum, from the Movies That Make Us Podcast joined us in the show to share his movie reviews for the films you can view this weekend. Watch the segment to hear his reviews for:
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Universal Pictures
Director Emma Tammi
Rated PG-13
In theaters
Grade: C
Based on the popular video game, the film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.
The Fall of the House of Usher
Netflix
Director: Mike Flanagan
Unrated but would be considered R
Netflix exclusive
Grade: A
Director Mike Flanagan weaves together many of Edgar Allan Poe’s writings into a story where siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built an empire of wealth, privilege, and power; however secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start mysteriously dying.