Alexis and Hunter, owners of Scarlett Meadow Apothecary joined us with the most stunning candles. Their natural soy candles are long lasting, and have strong room filling scents. They bring a unique aesthetic that you won’t find at the store. The two find inspiration from styles of the past such as the romance of the Victorian era.

The shop is reminiscent of an old timey apothecary, with herbal, floral and crystal toppers with traditional herbalism practices in mind. Hunter and Alexis believe in manifesting peace, positivity, and mindfulness into your home through aromatherapy.

Socials: Instagram: instagram.com/scarlettmeadowapothecary Tiktok: tiktok.com/@scarlettmeadowapothecary Etsy Shop: ScarlettMeadowShop