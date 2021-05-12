Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons came by to show a delicious seafood lover recipe, Scallops With Mushroom Brandy Cream Sauce. This dish will surely impress all your guests!

Ingredients:

-20 jumbo sea scallops

-Salt and freshly ground white pepper

-1 Tbsp high-heat oil, such as canola or grapeseed

-6 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided

-1 shallot, minced

-8 oz oyster mushrooms, minced

-1 Tbsp minced fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided

-1 Tbsp minced fresh tarragon, divided

-2 Tbsp brandy

-1/2 cup heavy cream

-1 pkg Harmons Spiralized Vegetables, such as carrot or sweet potato, cooked in butter and salt

Directions:

1. Liberally season both sides of scallops with salt and pepper.

2. In a frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil and 2 tablespoons of butter. Add scallops and cook until no longer translucent and golden brown on the first side, 2-3 minutes. Turn over and sear on the second side until golden brown, 2-3 minutes. Transfer scallops to a plate and let’s rest.

3. To the same pan over medium-high heat, add the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, shallots, and mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally until shallots are translucent and mushrooms have no more moisture, about 5 minutes.

4. Add brandy and cook until the alcohol has evaporated. Add cream, half of the parsley, and tarragon, season with salt and pepper, and cook until the cream has big bubbles at the edges and has thickened. Add scallops back to the pan, tossing to coat. Divide scallops and sauce among 4 plates and serve with vegetables. Garnish with the remaining half of parsley and tarragon.

