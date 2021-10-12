Say “I do” to customized wedding and event signs

Jenny McAllister, local hand lettering artist, joined Surae on the show this morning to share about her business, Made By Jen. She creates custom signage for wedding and events.

McAllister explained how she got started making these gorgeous signs. She said she used to go to Hobby Lobby and just wasn’t in love with the signs she would find. She thought to herself, “I could do this” and decided she would give it a go and this is how Made By Jen got started.

Made By Jen offers welcome signs, his/hers signage, seating charts, menus, ornaments, chalkboards, acrylic pieces, and just about anything else you have in mind. These signs simply tie everything together and are sure to take your event to the next level.

While McAllister mostly uses this for weddings and events, there are so many other ways to use this skill and she says it’s so much fun to do. Her favorite aspects of the business are being able to use her creativity on a daily basis, the flexibility of working from home, opportunities to network and make new friends, seeing her work styled, and getting to see so many new places.

She is located in Lehi and has several pieces you can rent. To utilize Jenny for your next event, find her on Instagram and get in touch!