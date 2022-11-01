PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to getting married, finding the perfect ring is the first step. Karanda Heimuli and Heather Herrick joined us on the GTU Wedding Show with some sparkly jewelry.

Located in the heart of Provo, Wilson Diamonds is a family-owned jeweler that has been serving couples for 50 years. Choosing Wilson Diamonds is like buying a diamond ring from your best friend. They specialize in engagement rings and have been creating custom pieces for over 20 years.

The hosts “Ooo’ed and Aww’ed” over the various shapes, sizes and unique details of the rings. Wilson Diamonds has a huge selection of diamonds that make the perfect gifts or way to treat yourself. The family also hosts various events, one of which is their Girl’s Nights.

Viewers who send them a DM on Instagram, and mention Good Things Utah, they’ll get a referral discount!

