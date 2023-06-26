Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Get ready for a Utah family that is not like everyone else! We were joined by YouTube sensations, the NinjaKidz, on GTU today. The parents, Aly and Shane Myler as well as the kids Bryton, Ashton, Paxton, and Payton came to tell us all the exciting things the Ninja Kidz are up to.

Ninja Kidz are expanding into juice boxes, gummies, video games, coloring books, a toy line, and even an action park in Dallas, TX. This active family is up to a lot and wants to encourage kids and families to be adventurous and learn new skills!

The Ninja Kidz also showed our hosts how to break a few boards with their very own ninja skills.

Watch the segment to see more!