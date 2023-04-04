SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Errand runners, at your service! Claire Larsen, Co-Founder/CMO at Errand, wants to help you take back your precious time by outsourcing your daily errands. Errand is a customizable on-demand errand running service that allows you to get anything done, from donation drop-offs to grocery shopping, in a matter of minutes. Think of it like DoorDash, but for errands!

Claire Larsen and her team at Errand know how difficult it can be to balance work, kids, and all the other responsibilities that come with everyday life. That’s why they created Errand, to make your life easier and less stressful. With the Errand app, you can book your errands weeks in advance or request them on demand, and they will be completed by Errand runners who are reliable, trustworthy, and affordable. The typical errands that they run include donation drop offs, returns, shopping, random pickups/drop offs, pharmacy runs, and food pick ups.

The base price for an errand is $7.99 if the distance between point A and point B is within 6 miles, which covers the majority of errands. Errand has been able to organically grow and run thousands of errands for customers. The app is simple to use, and all you have to do is book your errand, sit back, and let Errand take care of the rest.

Claire says that the app isn’t just a service that helps you outsource your errands, but it’s also a way to help you focus on what really matters in life. Errand can help you take back your time and allow you to prioritize your mental health and spend more quality time with your loved ones.

If you’re interested in trying out Errand, download the app today and receive $10 of Errand Cash on your account. You can find Errand on their website at goerrand.com or on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @go.errand and @goerrand.