SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — If you’re tired of the never-ending cycle of shaving, it’s time to make the switch to waxing. Jenna White, owner of Empire Body Waxing SLC, wants you to ditch the razor and start waxing for a smoother, longer-lasting, and even-toned skin.

“We all have body hair, and most of us are shaving. But shaving only provides a temporary solution and often leads to ingrown hairs and irritated skin,” says Jenna. “Waxing, on the other hand, removes hair from the root and exfoliates the skin, leaving it smooth and silky for weeks.”

At Empire Body Waxing SLC, they offer memberships that offer a locked-in rate in exchange for monthly auto-pay. Members also get a monthly perk from another local business while supporting their #empireempowers initiative that helps them support their communities in a big way.

White was also the winner of the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition. The competition was for small businesses across the US. Participants submitted a five minute pitch, and she was chosen to compete in the final competition this February. She was the recipient of $50,000 that will go towards helping her grow her business.

“Waxing is for every body! No matter your size, shape, gender, or skin color, if you have body hair you want gone, we can wax it,” adds Jenna.

Empire Body Waxing SLC is also offering a 25% discount for new clients with code GTU40 through the end of April at their Salt Lake and St. George locations.

Visit empirebodywaxing.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @empirebodywaxingslc and @empirebodywaxing.stg to learn more.