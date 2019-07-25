Say goodbye to boring retirement

Deena Maria sits down with Amanda from Oakwood Homes to talk about the new resort-styled living area for those 55 and better! That’s right, not 55 and older, because it only gets better from here.

Springhouse Village is for those who want to scale down, but don’t want to slow down. If you’re looking for a simple and plain neighborhood to live out your retirement years, Springhouse Village might be the place for you. With shops, dining, biking and walking all at your disposal, there will be no time to sit down!

Springhouse Village boasts to be the welcome mat to active living. Enjoy time with family and new friends all while enjoying your own day to day life. The community comes with a pool, spa and pickleball court. The grandkids will be begging to come over.

Not only are the amenities a plus, but the neighborhood events are reason enough to move in. With gatherings like book club and potluck dinners, be ready to make some new lifelong friends!

For more information visit myoakwoodlife.com or go to 11614 South Holly Springs Drive, South Jordan to tour one of their model homes!

This story includes sponsored content.