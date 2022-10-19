This year marks the sixth annual Utah Cheese Awards contest on Saturday November 5 from 1 – 4:30 p.m. Steve Jerman joined the show to share.

Judging in all the intermountain states, judges rate each cheese based on the quality and taste. Utah being at the center of the Utah Cheese Awards, producing the most cheese makers out of the states that participate. Sauces are also a key category in the competition, along with sweets, chocolate, honey, nuts, bread and more.

The competition will be available for people to attend with a buffet of cheese and the option to grab a beer! People are bringing bread and wood boards to enhance the competition. Visit the website to purchase tickets.

Website: https://utahcheeseawards.wordpress.com/public-event/