Say “boo” to this treat from our Kid in the kitchen

We had the adorable Gwendolyn Heslop in the kitchen today. At just 12 years old, Gwendolyn is not just cute but talented too. Today she showed us how to make a fun and delicious strawberry ghost.

Strawberry Ghosts

Ingredients:

  • 1 (16 oz) package Vanilla Candiquik Coating
  • 24 Fresh strawberries
  • Mini chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. Melt Candiquik in tray according to directions on package.
  2. Place a large piece of wax or parchment paper on a flat surface.
  3. Dip strawberries in melted Candiquik Coating, remove and allow the excess coating to pour off onto the wax paper to form the “tail” of the ghost; slide the strawberry back and set on wax paper to dry.
  4. Before coating has set, place two mini chocolate chips on as the eyes.
  5. For the mouth, cut off the tip of a mini chocolate chip and place on the strawberry with the bottom side facing up.

