Say “boo” to this treat from our Kid in the kitchen

Intermountain Riverton Hospital is celebrating its 10th anniversary and a decade of service to the southwest Salt Lake Valley community on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 am to noon, with free – and healthy – activities for the entire family.

There will be lots of free kid and family-friendly activities, including: face painting, a healthy breakfast for the whole family, family photo opportunities, an interactive operating room where kids can gown up and try safe surgical instruments. Fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances will also be on display.