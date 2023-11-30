- On Good Things Utah this morning – Did you catch Dancing With The Stars this week? Our own Savvy Jardine caught the entire semi-final action from the ballroom in Hollywood. She joined us this morning to dish about everything from what the audience does in commercial breaks (there is an emcee), to how easy it was to get pictures with the celebrities and judges (she says her favorite was Carrie Ann Inaba!) to changing seats around the ballroom to help fill empty spots!
- There was also a shocking twist for all the remaining couples on the dance floor Tuesday night, instead of cutting the number of competitors down to four, all five couples are now heading into the finals next week. Hosts Julianne and Alfonso revealed that both of the final couples were safe and all five pairs would be competing in the finale, leaving the groups thrilled for one final week together.
- Be sure to watch Dancing with the Stars on Tuesdays right here on ABC4 and on Disney+. And tune in with us for more fun Hot Topics on Good Things Utah!
Savvy visits the Dancing With The Stars ballroom
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now