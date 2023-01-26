PROVO, UT (Good Things Utah) – Communal Restaurant has delicious food and is a great place for any sort of family or friend gathering! Their menu changes with the seasons, and their ingredients come from local purveyors like Snuck Farms, Intermountain Gourmet, and Amano Chocolate. Matt Eckelmann, Chef & General Manager at Communal Restaurant, joined us today to talk about the restaurant, and also showed us how to make their signature Maple Roasted Squash!

Ingredients:

1 Whole Butternut, Squash Peeled and Deseeded

1/2 Cup Real Maple Syrup

1 Tsp Cardamom

1 Tsp Ground Clove

1 Tsp Ground Ginger

1 Tsp Cinnamon

1/2 Tbsp Salt

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

4 Oz Mascarpone Cheese

1 Oz Candied Ginger

3 Tbsp Heavy Cream

For Garnish:

Maple Syrup

Toasted Pepitas

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Divide deseeded squash into four equal pieces. Divide each fourth into four equal pieces. (16 pieces total)

3. In a bowl combine the maple syrup, spices, salt, and oil. Whisk until fully incorporated.

4. Add the squash and toss until fully coated.

5. Place on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

6. Make the candied ginger mascarpone.

7. Place the candied ginger in some hot water and let soften for 20-30 min.

8. Once softened, chop the ginger into small pieces.

9. Using a Kitchenaid mixer (or hand) whip ginger, mascarpone cheese, and cream until fluffy.

10. Once the squash is done, spread the ginger mascarpone on your serving vessel and place the squash on top.

11. Garnish with a drizzle of maple syrup and toasted pepitas.

12. Enjoy!



You can visit Communal Restaurant at 102 N University Ave. in Provo, UT, or can visit their website to check out their amazing menu by going to communalrestaurant.com. You can also find them on Instagram at @communalrestaurant!