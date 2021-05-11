Savory Chickpea Flour Pancakes

Akriti Sharma, a Certified Nutritionist came by to share a tasty gluten-free and vegan-friendly recipe! She shows us how to cook with chickpea flour.

Ingredients:
-1 cup chickpea flour
-1 cup water
-2 Tbsp chopped onions
-2 Tbsp chopped tomatoes
-2 Tbsp chopped bell peppers
-1/2 tsp green chilies or red chili flakes
-Handful chopped spinach
-1 Tbsp chopped mint leaves
-1 Tbsp of chopped cilantro
-Pinch of turmeric
-Pinch of coriander seeds
-Pinch of garam masala
-1 tsp chaat masala
-Olive oil for spraying
-Salt according to taste

Directions:
1. Mix all ingredients to create a batter with a pancake-like consistency.
2. Heat pan on medium heat and grease it lightly with oil. Pour batter in the middle and spread in a circular motion. The thickness should be between a pancake and a crepe.
3. Press down with a spatula to make sure it is golden-brown on both sides and cooked evenly.
4. Serve with ketchup or mint chutney. Repeat process.

This recipe with vegan, gluten-free, has a low glycemic index, protein-rich, packed with complex carbs, and helps with weight loss.

Find Akriti on IG.

