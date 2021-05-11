Savory Chickpea Flour Pancakes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Akriti Sharma, a Certified Nutritionist came by to share a tasty gluten-free and vegan-friendly recipe! She shows us how to cook with chickpea flour.

Ingredients:

-1 cup chickpea flour

-1 cup water

-2 Tbsp chopped onions

-2 Tbsp chopped tomatoes

-2 Tbsp chopped bell peppers

-1/2 tsp green chilies or red chili flakes

-Handful chopped spinach

-1 Tbsp chopped mint leaves

-1 Tbsp of chopped cilantro

-Pinch of turmeric

-Pinch of coriander seeds

-Pinch of garam masala

-1 tsp chaat masala

-Olive oil for spraying

-Salt according to taste

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients to create a batter with a pancake-like consistency.

2. Heat pan on medium heat and grease it lightly with oil. Pour batter in the middle and spread in a circular motion. The thickness should be between a pancake and a crepe.

3. Press down with a spatula to make sure it is golden-brown on both sides and cooked evenly.

4. Serve with ketchup or mint chutney. Repeat process.

This recipe with vegan, gluten-free, has a low glycemic index, protein-rich, packed with complex carbs, and helps with weight loss.

Find Akriti on IG.