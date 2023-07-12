Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – In 2017, four childhood friends with $900 in savings started a pop-up called Dave’s Hot Chicken in an East Hollywood parking lot, and the rest is history! Jose Ramos and Boden Peterson joined us in the kitchen today to give us a peek into some of the spices you can expect to taste when visiting Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in serving jumbo hot chicken tenders and sliders, accompanied by delicious sides like house-made kale slaw, creamy mac n’ cheese, and crispy, seasoned french fries. Their menu offers a range of spice levels, from No Spice to the daring Reaper, ensuring each juicy, hand-breaded chicken piece is seasoned to perfection upon order.



Tune in to see our guests take a bite of the Reaper chicken and get kicked with spice levels out of this world. Click here to see more of their menu and follow them on social media @daveshotchicken.

Visit Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new location at 376 E University Pkwy, Orem, UT 84058.