SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Verona Sagato-Mauga and Milan Sagato are the owners of Sagato Bakery Cafe, a small family business that offers a variety of Pacific-inspired sweet and savory pastries. Their bakery is not only a source of income but also a way to share their cultural heritage with their community.

Sagato Bakery Cafe’s recipes are all from their parents, and their bakery is their legacy. They take pride in their products, from their famous New Zealand meat pies to their delicious koko samoa cake, custard tarts, Australian lamingtons, and guava cake. All of these pastries are inspired by the flavors of New Zealand, Australia, Samoa, Hawaii, and Tonga.

Verona and Milan believe that food is a great way to connect with people, which is why they have created a welcoming atmosphere at their bakery. They want their customers to feel like they are part of the family, and they want to share their culture through their food.

If you’re looking for some delicious Pacific-inspired pastries or fish n chips, Sagato Bakery Cafe is the place to go. Their website, sagatofoods.com, showcases their products and offers online ordering for convenience. You can also follow them on Instagram under the handle @sagatobakerycafe to see mouth-watering photos of their food and stay updated on their specials and promotions.

To celebrate their bakery’s legacy, Verona and Milan are offering a 10% discount for the rest of the week with the code ABC4. And if you want to meet the owners in person and learn more about their business, you can visit them at 44 West 7200 South, Midvale.