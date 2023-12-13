SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Tis the season for holiday treats and social eating. Trish Brimhall joined us on the show to help shift our focus when it comes to enjoying food during the holidays. In today’s segment she hopes to help viewers savor the flavors of the season while nurturing a healthy mindset around social eating. Here’s are some tips:

Treats in the workplace:

· Hydrate with water.

· Location, location, location – relocate if needed.

· Don’t feel obligated.

· Eat the best, leave the rest.

Eating out:

· Don’t skip meals in anticipation: meal template is protein, produce, grain.

· Keep hydration and exercise routines in place (no punitive workouts).

· Slow-down, savor, and relax (not only giving time for your body to send fullness signals, but also to intentionally enjoy some relaxation).

· Social eating provides emotional and physical health benefits.

· Eat the best, leave the rest.

Better Buffets:

· Play up seasonal produce (whole, unpeeled citrus or unseeded pomegranates might be gorgeous, but make some ready to easily eat).

· Food safety – keep warm foods warm and cold foods cold.

· Incorporate plenty of seeds, nuts, veggies, and fruit into as many dishes as possible.

· Whether you are host or guest, eat the best and leave the rest.

Holiday eating can and should a time to nourish body and soul without feeling deprived or guilty so savor the flavors of the season and enjoy some social eating. For more information visit nutritiousintent.com and follow along on social media:

Instagram: @nutritious_intent

Facebook: Nutritious Intent