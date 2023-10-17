ST. GEORGE, Utah( Good Things Utah) – Of course there are sweet treats and pastries to enjoy at Farmstead Bakery in St. George, but don’t skip the savory menu items! From pizza and sandwiches to tasty salads as well – Farmstead Bakery has something for everyone to enjoy. A must stop when in St. George.

Farmstead’s delicious history:

The idea of Farmstead, a local European-style bakery, also known as a patisserie, was born one evening during a small gathering. Abut a decade ago, Chris Herrin, Li Hsun Sun, and Chris Connors were having a foodie conversation in which they shared some of their favorite recipes and restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada. These individuals already had experience as restaurant owners and food craft connoisseurs. Adding a bakery and working together made a lot of sense since it brought out their passion for feeding people, enjoying good company, and above all, good food! It is in this small moment of breaking bread that Farmstead was born.

Farmstead specializes in all things related to bread and treats – from delicious pastries like donuts, cookies, pies, croissants and danishes, to savory pizza and sandwiches.

Farmstead is located in Southern Utah and aims to serve all the cities and state parks surrounding Saint George. The towns of Hurricane, Cedar City, Santa Clara, Washington, Springdale, Pintura, and Colorado City are just a few. The location is the perfect place to stop and have a delicious bite on your way to Zion National Park, Bryce National Park, or Snow Canyon State Park. And the bakery is located only 1 mile from Utah Tech University and 2 miles from the Dixie Convention Center.

Visit FarmsteadBakery.com to get your mouth watering and plan a visit to the bakery soon.

Farmstead Bakery is open Wednesday thru Sunday. Stop by in person: 18 S 200 W, St. George

Call: 435-986-7777

Sponsored by Farmstead Bakery.