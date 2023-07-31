Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — In the heart of Utah, a powerful force of compassion and support is changing lives and honoring the heroes who have served our nation. The Utah Veterans Alliance, founded by William Wiggins, is a beacon of hope for veterans and their families, providing much-needed assistance and a strong sense of community.

The Utah Veterans Alliance is gearing up for two exciting events that promise fun, community, and support for veterans and their families. First on the calendar is the Golf Tournament, then a car show, which is open to the public and veterans alike. Attendees will get to admire a stunning array of classic and modern cars while enjoying a day filled with entertainment and food. Veterans and their families will receive a free meal during the Car Show, showcasing the alliance’s dedication to caring for those who have given so much for our country.

To stay updated on the inspiring work of the Utah Veterans Alliance, follow them on their social media channels and visit their website:

Website: www.4rutvets.org

Instagram: @utahveterans

Facebook: 4Rutvets.org