Storage Steals and Daily Deals is a true gem in Murray, Utah! Ambria Osieczanek tells us how to save money on every day items, with their awesome inventory that changes constantly.

With items purchased from a third party vendor, you’ll be saving 20-80% off the retail price. The sticker on each item will tell you if the item is new or gently used, and everything is tested and inspected by the team. Expect to see all your favorite brands, and if you’re not satisfied there’s a 30 day return window.

There is an upcoming Arts & Crafts market May 13th where there will be 30+ vendors selling handmade goods.

Mention you saw this segment on Good Things Utah and you can save 20% off an item!

Facebook www.facebook.com/groups/StorageStealsDailyDeals IG @storagestealsanddailydeals