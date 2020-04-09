Save The Faves: Time for a family taco tray

Maize on Regent Street in Salt Lake City is one of the tastiest spots you’ll ever experience. A true gem in the city, we were thrilled when they dropped of their signature burritos, chicken nachos, Mexican street corn, and street tacos!
Currently offering quarantine specials, Maize has a family taco tray that feeds 4 – 6 people. It includes 12 tacos, and is just $35! All fresh ingredients made in-house. Maize began as a food truck before going brick and mortar. Keep them standing strong, doing what they do best, by placing your order tonight!
We dare you not to call them immediately after watching Reagan and Surae sample the deliciousness! We’re drooling. Curbside happens Tuesday through Saturday, from 12:00 – 6:00 pm. Give them a call to place that order at 801-363-0245. Delivery is free within 5 miles, or via Grubhub, Ubereats, and Doordash.
Maize is located at 135 Regent Street Suite G SLC.
www.maizetacos.com