Save the Faves! Spotlighting restaurant Ginger Street.

Michael McHenry from the McHenry group joined us in the studio backyard today to share how restaurant closures have impacted the industry. With dining rooms closed, restaurants are facing new challenges. Turning to takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery, the McHenry group has gotten innovative so Ginger Street, Dirty Bird, and Oakwood Fire Kitchen and can continue to thrive.

Michael is excited to continue to bring the essence of the restaurants you love to your very own dining room! He showed off a variety of Ginger Street favorites, starting with a mouth-watering spicy chicken sandwich, and orange chicken with rice. Their Yellow curry boasts butternut squash, fiji apple, fresh veggies, peppers, roasted pitas on top, with the option to add chicken, tofu, or steak to any curry dish!

Health and community safety is something Michael assures us he takes extremely seriously, and that his restaurants have never been safer than they are today as far as the disciplines he and his team are bringing to sanitation, handling and receiving food, to how they’re handling a no-contact effort.

Peruse the Ginger Street menu at gingerstreet.com