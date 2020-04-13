Save The Faves: Feel like Chinese takeout or a sub today?

What fave are you helping to save this week? If you’re not sure yet, and are in the mood for some Chinese or sub sandwiches, we’ve got some great ideas for you.

Ali had tasty sandwiches from locally owned and franchised Firehouse Subs. Deli meat can be off limits for pregnant women, so she called ahead and they made sure her meal was warmed, and safe. Ali tells us it was the best meal she had all week! Find a Firehouse Subs location near you.



Surae’s family had take out from fast, casual Chinese spot Panda Express. Find a Panda Express location near you.

There must have been something in the air, because Chinese was what Deena was craving, too!



Rice King has been a favorite of Deena’s for years. Located in Midvale, the menu has a ton to choose from. Service is always quick, the quality is wonderful, and we’re happy Rice King is still open for business. Deena showed us the outside of the restaurant, as well as her order. Cashew chicken, chicken fried rice, spring rolls, and egg drop soup, for her. Jumbo fried shrimp, and veggie lo mein for her mom. Yum! And there were leftovers for the next day, too.



If your mouth is watering now, get your fix!



Rice King

755 East Fort Union Blvd, Midvale.

801-568-9988

https://www.ricekingchinesemidvale.com/





