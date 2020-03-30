Save the Faves and support Citrus Grill!

Located in Millcreek, Citris Grill is an American grill, with influences from all over the world. There truly is something for everyone here with options like wood fired pizzas, pastas, steaks, ribs, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads and appetizers. Whew! Choose your portion size in hearty or petite. Everything is made fresh in house.

This morning we sampled their delicious risotto, citrus salad (you can add salmon, shrimp, chicken, or steak), shoestring fries, wings, ham and havarti sandwich. We give everything five full stars!



Open for takeout for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The best part? Citrus Grill is open 7 days a week, with modified hours!

Support local today, at 3977 South Wasatch blvd Millcreek, in the Olympus hills shopping center. Give them a call 801-277-6113 and hop online citrusgrill.com