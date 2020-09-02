Save that sweater vest – Grandpa fashion is in for fall

You already know we love a good “grandma” trend, but it’s about time that grandpa fashion started to steal the spotlight, too, and after reporting on things like “grandpa” trousers, we noticed fashion people embracing another item that reminds us of our dear old grandfathers and that is the sweater vest.

Style your vest with a pleated mini skirt for a fashion-girl spin on school uniform dressing.

If you’re looking for a basic fall outfit that’s anything but boring, style a vest as a top with loose trousers and sneakers.

Of course, these vests are basically begging to be layered over a button-down shirt for a preppy feel. Though we like how Matilda’s slip dress softens it up a bit.

While neutral tones are classic, brightly-colored knit vests are so fun to wear.

If you would like to read the entire article click here: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/now-grandpa-trend-thats-taking-040500237.html