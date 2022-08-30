Wesley Barton joined us on the show to share a new way to save on coffee expenses with his new business launch. He and his wife started a company called “The great coffee crate” and they package high quality coffee and ship it right to your door. It is a great and meaningful gift for coffee lovers and a great way to make high quality coffee right at home. They are officially launching in January 2023 but feel free to pre-order for all our monthly coffee crates!

Instagram: @TheGreatCoffeeCrate

TikTok: @TheGreatCoffeeCrate

Website: thegreatcoffeecrate.com