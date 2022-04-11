- On Good Things Utah this morning – Want to save money at the grocery store? Eating with the seasons is a great way to consume produce at peak freshness when it’s full of nutrients and flavor. Plus, it supports local and regional growers. When it comes to spring, there’s a period of cold snaps in some areas that mean the burst buds will break a bit later in some areas. But everyone can expect an array of seasonal fruits and veggies soon. Surae shares a list of what’s in season from April through June.
- Plus, what’s the difference between people who lose their cool when they’re triggered and angry, and those who are able to feel their emotions and manage them? Emotional regulation. Some people seem to be naturally good at managing their emotions in a healthy way, while others may be more inclined to lash out — even when it means hurting someone they care about. They often yell at their partner or kids, type something they later wish they hadn’t sent, and tell off strangers for slights that likely would’ve been better ignored. If this is you, it probably feels like you have been emotionally hijacked. But it’s not a curse or a permanent trait. So what should you do about it? We have tips that can help.
- And we are explaining your kid’s favorite fast food restaurant this morning! Two decades ago, Chick-fil-A borrowed a tactic from The Ritz-Carlton that would become a central element of its brand culture: Employees replying to customers who thank them by saying “my pleasure,” instead of “you’re welcome” or “no problem.” Although it’s a small gesture, the polite response fits into Chick-fil-A’s positioning as a chicken sandwich chain with hospitable service, along with putting flowers on tables and employees going outside to take customers’ drive-thru orders while they wait in their cars. It “all fits into the broader perception of Chick-fil-A as a family-run, fast-food place with better quality service than most,” said Adam Chandler, a journalist and the author of “Drive-Thru Dreams.” The origins of the pleasantry began in 2001, at the company’s annual seminar for franchise owners, according to Steve Robinson, Chick-fil-A’s former longtime marketing chief, in his book “Covert Cows and Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy told the group a story about visiting a Ritz-Carlton. Whenever Cathy thanked a hotel employee, the worker would smile and respond, “my pleasure.” The rest is history! Hope you tune in with us for a busy Monday morning filled with fun Hot Topics on Good Things Utah.
by: Nicea DeGering
