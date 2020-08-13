Save Jeri’s Pool!

Jeri Eggett has taught swimming for over twenty years! “Every child should know how to swim, and be safe in the water”, she tells us. Age three is the best time to start, and Jeri has some tips for what to do at home in the tub to start setting them up for success.

Bringing in dos and don’ts, she talks us through what we need to know when it comes to flotation devices, proper use of goggles, and why children should learn to swim without them.

Jeri is an expert when it comes to how to combat fear of the water in children, and she explains why one-on-one learning is so important. Her knowledge and her methods are unparalleled, and she looks forward to resuming lessons in her backyard Bountiful pool as soon as it’s repaired.

When the earthquakes hit in March, they caused great damage to her pool. Jeri’s community rallied around her, setting up a GoFundMe to spread the word, get her help for the repair, and get her teaching again!

For more information and to make a donation, visit: @helpingjeriauction and GoFundMe