SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Gluten-free expert, Emma Drennan, joined us in the kitchen with a side dish perfect for the season. Those fresh garden veggies might be dwindling, but maybe you have a squash you want to put to good use. This recipe is made using an acorn squash which can sit on the counter for up to 3 months. They are very high in antioxidants and vitamins including vitamins A and C, beta-carotene, B1 and B6, copper, folate, magnesium, iron, manganese, and potassium. It is also a great source of fiber.
Ingredients
● 3 acorn squash, cut off ends, cut in half and remove seeds
● olive oil
● 3 carrots, peeled, and thinly sliced and chopped
● 1 1/2 stalks celery, finely chopped
● 1 large yellow onion, minced
● 1 tsp sea salt I love Anasazi Salt
● 3/4 tsp pepper
● 1 1/2 tsp dried rosemary
● 5 cloves garlic, minced
● 1/2 lb ground sausage I used Jimmy Dean all-natural, gluten-free
● 1 large apple, finely chopped
● 1/2 C panko crumbs, gluten-free
● 1 C parmesan cheese, divided(3/4, 1/4)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare baking sheet with parchment paper. Chop carrots, celery, onions, and apples.
- Wash the squash and cut off the ends(just enough to make them flat). Then cut the squash in half and remove the seeds. **microwave the squash for 3 minutes on a plate to soften the outer skin. Then let it cool a few minutes before cutting it. Doing this makes a HUGE difference.
- Once the squash are ready, place them flesh side up on the cookie sheet, and drizzle a good olive oil over the top. Spread it around all the flesh so it doesn’t dry out in the oven.
- Place in the oven and bake for 35 minutes.
- While this is baking, make the filling. In a large sauce pan, add a little olive oil and heat over medium heat. Then sauté the carrots, celery, and onion. This is often called a mirepoix. Sauté for about 7-10 minutes or until they start to get soft. Then add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add the apple and seasonings(salt, pepper, rosemary) and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Then add the sausage and cook until it is fully cooked.
- Then add the panko crumbs and 3/4 C parmesan cheese.
- By now the squash should be ready. Remove from oven and divide the filling between the six halves. Top with remaining 1/4 C cheese-it just needs a little sprinkle. Return to the oven and bake for 10 minutes.
- Serve as an appetizer, side dish, or main dish.
This recipe is also great to eat for breakfast the next day. For more gluten-free cooking tips and recipes find Emily online.
Instagram: @mylifeaftergluten