SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Gluten-free expert, Emma Drennan, joined us in the kitchen with a side dish perfect for the season. Those fresh garden veggies might be dwindling, but maybe you have a squash you want to put to good use. This recipe is made using an acorn squash which can sit on the counter for up to 3 months. They are very high in antioxidants and vitamins including vitamins A and C, beta-carotene, B1 and B6, copper, folate, magnesium, iron, manganese, and potassium. It is also a great source of fiber.

Ingredients

● 3 acorn squash, cut off ends, cut in half and remove seeds

● olive oil

● 3 carrots, peeled, and thinly sliced and chopped

● 1 1/2 stalks celery, finely chopped

● 1 large yellow onion, minced

● 1 tsp sea salt I love Anasazi Salt

● 3/4 tsp pepper

● 1 1/2 tsp dried rosemary

● 5 cloves garlic, minced

● 1/2 lb ground sausage I used Jimmy Dean all-natural, gluten-free

● 1 large apple, finely chopped

● 1/2 C panko crumbs, gluten-free

● 1 C parmesan cheese, divided(3/4, 1/4)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare baking sheet with parchment paper. Chop carrots, celery, onions, and apples. Wash the squash and cut off the ends(just enough to make them flat). Then cut the squash in half and remove the seeds. **microwave the squash for 3 minutes on a plate to soften the outer skin. Then let it cool a few minutes before cutting it. Doing this makes a HUGE difference. Once the squash are ready, place them flesh side up on the cookie sheet, and drizzle a good olive oil over the top. Spread it around all the flesh so it doesn’t dry out in the oven. Place in the oven and bake for 35 minutes. While this is baking, make the filling. In a large sauce pan, add a little olive oil and heat over medium heat. Then sauté the carrots, celery, and onion. This is often called a mirepoix. Sauté for about 7-10 minutes or until they start to get soft. Then add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the apple and seasonings(salt, pepper, rosemary) and cook for 3-4 minutes. Then add the sausage and cook until it is fully cooked. Then add the panko crumbs and 3/4 C parmesan cheese. By now the squash should be ready. Remove from oven and divide the filling between the six halves. Top with remaining 1/4 C cheese-it just needs a little sprinkle. Return to the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Serve as an appetizer, side dish, or main dish.

This recipe is also great to eat for breakfast the next day. For more gluten-free cooking tips and recipes find Emily online.

Instagram: @mylifeaftergluten