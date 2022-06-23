In recent years, we have seen an incline of people to develop allergies and food sensitivities. With these dietary restrictions, it can be challenging to find fun snacks that fit our needs and part ways with some of our favorite treats. Fortunately, Sweet Hazel & Co, a fully vegan, woman and LGBTQ+-owned bakery and candy shop, has an abundance of options for us to choose from. Felicia “Chef Fee” Holmberg, came to Good Things Utah to share her favorite vegan candies from her shop as well as information on her Kickstarter to bring allergen-friendly candies to people all over the country.

Holmberg started the business shortly after she transitioned to a vegan lifestyle. She wanted to bring allergen-friendly treats to the vegan community of Salt Lake City. “I just reached out to the vegan community [of Utah] and started baking some things out of my house and then I made a copycat Snickers [bar] and I literally have not looked back,” said Holmberg. She started making candies and desserts from her home and during the COVID-19 started selling out of her car, and in 2021 Sweet Hazel & Co opened their storefront in Murray with plans to move to a larger location in Midvale. Although only having a commercial kitchen for just 16 months, Sweet Hazel & Co has already won Best of SLC’s Bakery Award. Holmberg estimates making thousands of candy bars for people with allergies and those who eat a plant-based diet. Salt Lake City ranks as one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the US.

There are over 14 candy bars available with over 90% of them being gluten-free and several soy-free, nut-free and sugar-free options. They are all inspired by existing candy bars and have all been veganized. Holmberg’s original bar, Snix, was inspired by There is something for everyone to indulge in. Every treat sold at Sweet Hazel & Co is fully vegan and free of dairy, egg, honey and all animal products and byproducts. Each candy bar is hand-dipped in chocolate or hand filled with a plant-based nougat. Holmberg, who was able to quit her job and work at the shop full time, uses real ingredients in her treats. Sweet Hazel & Co also has many desserts sold in their shop and also takes requests for custom cakes.

Sweet Hazel & Co wants to make sure no one feels left out and was founded on the principle of inclusion. They are on a mission to make sure everyone has an option available, what they call “Inclusive Eating”. They have started a Kickstarter in order to increase production and make their candies available to all. They also ship all over the US. Donors will receive a gift as a thank you for their contribution. Gifts Include postcards, plant-based ranch dressing recipes, enamel pins, T-shirts, candy bars, and gift baskets. To donate to Sweet Hazel & Co’s Kickstarter please go to:

To purchase candy bars from Sweet Hazel & Co, visit their storefront 167 W 4500 S in Murray, or visit their website, www.sweethazelandco.com.

For updates on all things Sweet Hazel & Co, follow them on Instagram and Facebook: @sweethazelandco