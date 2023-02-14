SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Valentine’s Day is one of the most romantic days of the year, and there is no better way to express your love than by indulging in a box of chocolate-dipped strawberries. Savannah Thurtell is the owner of Dipped Haus, where they specialize in creating artisanal chocolate-covered strawberries.

Savannah and her team wanted to create an experience where people could have fun while making and decorating their own chocolate-covered strawberries, and they did just that. You can book a private workshop for yourself and your loved one, or you can book a workshop for a group of friends and family. They offer a range of options, including a one-hour workshop where you can learn how to decorate your strawberries, or a two-hour workshop where you can create your own custom chocolate-covered strawberry creations.

For the month of February, Dipped Haus has an exciting array of flavors that will make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable. From classic milk chocolate and dark chocolate to unique flavors like cinnamon roll, Oreo, and cookies and cream, Dipped Haus has got you covered. They even have a white chocolate and champagne flavor that is perfect for a romantic evening with your special someone.

Get 15% off when you book a workshop with the code ABC4. Head over to dippedhaus.com to book your workshop or order your chocolate-covered strawberries today.