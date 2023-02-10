SANDY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take a bite into a sweet treat that will make you say “oui oui!” Jazmine Worthen tells us all about Eclair French Pastry, the adorable shop that has plenty of options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

With over 25 flavors of eclairs, they sure make it hard to pick a favorite. Everything at Eclair is made in-house from scratch and it really sets them apart. And for as delicious as they are, they’re just as beautiful.

Once you give them a try, you might just be inspired to become a pastry chef yourself. If that is the case, you’re in luck. They offer baking classes where you can learn how to make their eclairs, tarts, or sablé cookies, perfect for a date night or a family outing.

The goodness doesn’t stop at their pastries. Eclair also offers brunch! Every weekend on Saturday and Sunday you can catch a regionally themed menu that changes every two weeks. Taste the flavors of Turkey, Greece, Ireland, France, and more all from the great state of Utah!

With so much to offer, this shop is one stop you can’t miss. Visit them at 7948 S 2300 E in Sandy or find them on their website, Instagram, or Facebook!