Saratoga Springs residents find a way to be together while apart

- On Good Things Utah today – While we practice safe social distancing on our set and at home, Ali sent in a hello message from her kitchen. Plus, more celebrities diagnosed with coronavirus over the weekend. We’ll tell you who’s the latest to post on their social media the importance of staying home. And have you experienced Quarantine Shaming? It’s a new term that many on social media are becoming all too familiar with. And the neighborhood in Utah that figured out how to get together while staying apart. This video will definitely make you smile this morning.
- And at the end of the show, Kristen Bell has three words that put a stop the whining happening in her house right now with the quarantine. Would these work at your home? Hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU.