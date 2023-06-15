SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – She is beauty and she is grace, and she captured the title of Miss Utah 2023 this past weekend at the Capitol Theater. BYU student, Sarah Sun joined us in the studio to share about the year ahead.

Sun completed her freshman year at Cornell University studying Applied Economics and Management. She now resides in Utah and is majoring in Music and minoring in Political Science at Brigham Young University. Her career ambition is to become an attorney.

Her community service project is Reducing Recidivism Through Art Education. She is passionate about making arts education available to inmates at the Utah State Prison.

Sun is the first Chinese American woman to hold the Miss Utah title. She is passionate about diversity and representation and believes that we see what is possible by what is modeled for us. She hopes to inspire others not to be defined by the barriers or labels that are often placed on us, but rather who we are and the unique contribution we each can offer.

Sun was not only named Miss Utah but was the winner of an overall preliminary talent award and received a $250 scholarship as well as the Overall Instrumentalist Award, and a $1000 scholarship sponsored by Miss Utah 1992 Jennifer Ward Olydroyd. She also won the Spirit of Miss Utah award which is voted on by the other contestants. To follow along with Sun’s journey as Miss Utah 2023 check her out on Instagram!