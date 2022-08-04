Sarah Frei joined us back in the studio for a life update.

After recently returning from the Country Music Awards, Frei had multiple life updates with exciting things she’s done to share. With a personal invite from Russell Dickerson, she was able to meet and interview multiple country music celebrities on the red carpet and was invited on stage.

After graduating from high school in the spring of 2021, she just finished her first year at Utah State University where she’s studying elementary education. This summer she’s done many things she hadn’t previously thought she’d be able to do after her accident in 2020.

Viewers can continue to follow Frei’s message of hope and her life’s adventures on Instagram at @strong.like.sarah and on Facebook at Sarah Frei