Two juveniles declared missing by Sandy Police have been located

By now, some of us are feeling a bit cooped up and have "cabin fever" because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Never fear, GTU has some suggestions to help remedy that for you.

Surae shows us how she's getting her kids off the electronics and exploring the outdoors. Taking it back old school, there are plenty of ways to get creative. What kid doesn't love a big ole pile of dirt? No, really! Games of cornhole, cooking traditional family recipes, piano, and playing pretend restaurant together have created memories Surae isn't sure they would have found right now if it weren't for the isolation. A truly special silver lining!

The hosts then shared childhood photos of themselves and talked about their favorite activities growing up! Just wait until you see baby Nicea, Ali, and Deena in action.

Deena is still out and about, this time visiting a bucket list Utah location, the Spiral Jetty! Located on the northeastern shore of the Great Salt Lake off Rozel Point peninsula, the earthwork structure by artist Robert Smithson turns 50 this month. It's about a two-hour drive north of Salt Lake City, and Deena tells us it's well worth it. A ton of room to explore the beach, sand, water, rocks, and mud, while you view the rock art installation. Bring your camera, wear your walking shoes, and enjoy taking in the beautiful landscape. Be mindful of you physical distancing if you happen to bump into some other adventurers.

