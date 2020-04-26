Two juveniles declared missing by Sandy Police have been located

Update 4/26: Both girls declared missing by Sandy Police were located Sunday.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Sandy Police tweeted that two female juveniles have been missing since 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The juveniles, Annelise (Nika) Garcia, 13, and Emma Jones, 14, are believed to be together and possibly in the Murray area. Both use TRAX and are 5’03”, 120 lbs.

Call (801) 799-3000 with any information about their whereabouts.

