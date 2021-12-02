Sandra Bullock says she has no plans to marry and we try our hand at Christmas bells

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Ahead of the release of Colton’s upcoming Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton, his father, Scott Underwood, opened up about the moment his son came out to him on camera, saying he wishes the intimate conversation had been kept private. “I’m not saying I’m upset about it, but I would have preferred it had been done differently,” Scott told the New York Times. Scott added that his son is an “entertainer,” saying. “That’s what he’s chosen to do for his career.” “Am I going to say it’s for fame?” he added. “No. Did he come out on TV for money? Sure. But who in reality entertainment doesn’t leverage their life and put it all out there for money?”
- Plus, Red Table Talk has a high-profile new guest: Sandra Bullock, who opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones about motherhood, mental health and the possibility of marriage with the man she refers to as her partner and the “love of my life,” photographer Bryan Randall. While Randall — whom she met when she hired him to photograph her son Louis’s birthday party in 2015 — is her co-parent, Bullock says they have no plans to marry. The Oscar winner was previously married to TV personality Jesse James of West Coast Choppers fame from 2005 to 2010. Responding to a divorced viewer’s query about whether or not to marry again, the Unforgivable star reflected on her own relationship. “I am someone who went through the divorce process,” she shared. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. So, I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”
- We end the show today with a performance that will ring your bell! The creator of Merry Bells joins us for a rendition of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer on his incredible colored bells. We’ll see what our hosts can do! Hope you tune in for a musical Thursday edition of GTU Hour 2.