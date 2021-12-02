Sandra Bullock says she has no plans to marry and we try our hand at Christmas bells

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) - A brand new Chick-fil-A is coming to Utah and is set to officially open for business on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The new location will be opening in St. George with limited dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru services. Guests can also take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A App, a press release says.

The company also announced that in place of the traditional first 100 grand opening celebration, Chick-fil-A has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in Washington County and will surprise this group with free Chick-fil-A for a year.